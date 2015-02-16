15

N40bn life pension: Fayemi’s threatened lawsuit, a distraction, says SERAP

Oladimeji Ramon A human rights advocacy group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, on Sunday described as unjustified the threat of legal action against it by a former governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi. SERAP, which described Fayemi’s threat of lawsuit as an unhelpful distraction, maintained that it would not back down on its campaign for the abolition […]
