Latest Nigerian News
N423bn expenditure: FEC approves audit report on N-Delta Ministry
13% illiterate Lagosians not acceptable —Ambode
Students seek foreign admission for lack of spaces in varsities — Stakeholders
Nigerian journalists under governors’ bondage — RSF
Enang: Assent to 2017 Budget Bill Yet to be Scheduled
Trending Nigerian News
Navy investigates clash with Police in Calabar – Director
Herdsmen turning into another Boko Haram – Senators
28-year-old self-styled Queen of Hairs gains varsity admission
Breaking News: Biafra: South East Assembly asks court to revoke Kanu’s bail
Varsity sanctions female students for indecent exposure
N423bn expenditure: FEC approves audit report on N-Delta Ministry
Added May 31, 2017
from Vanguard News
