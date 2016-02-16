login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
N500 m libel suit: Kuku not declared wanted by EFCC, official tells court.
Facts you need to know about N-Power
Police disown fraudulent SMS on recruitment
Ex-president arrested in U.S.
Photos: Security Meeting with House Members
Trending Nigerian News
Woman who raised false alarm on Captain Mahama arrested
$1.1bn Malabu scam: Adoke, others face extradition
NBC Defends Megyn Kelly's Interview with Alex Jones
Sessions Testimony Livestream and Start Time: How to Watch the Attorney General Testify About Russia
Qatar Businessman to Beat Gulf Blockade by Airlifting 4,000 Cows
13
views
N500 m libel suit: Kuku not declared wanted by EFCC, official tells court.
Added June 13, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Photos: The mother and brother of pretty girl declared wanted by EFCC today has also been declared wanted
added February 16, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
I’m not on the run- Ex-Katsina state governor Ibrahim Shema declared wanted by the EFCC says
added September 16, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Woman declared wanted by the Nigerian Army, responds, says she will turn herself in
added August 15, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Photo: Former banker, Aisha Shettima declared wanted by EFCC for money laundering
added February 27, 2017 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
I’m not a Boko Haram sponsor, Ihejirika tells court
added September 22, 2016 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us