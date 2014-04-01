12

views
Unfave

N50,000 bail: Committee meets, quizzes Adejobi, others

Samson Folarin The committee investigating alleged unethical conducts and the sexual harassment of suspects’ family members by policemen attached to the Anti-Kidnapping and Anti-Cultism Squad of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba, Lagos State, has started its sitting. PUNCH Metro learnt from sources that all the parties were present at the meeting on […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 07, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Two men arraigned for fighting over parking space get N50,000 bail
    added May 19, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Man gets N50,000 bail for N1,100 theft
    added April 26, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Man who steals N6,000 phone gets N50,000 bail
    added November 29, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Court grants salesgirl N50,000 bail for tearing policeman’s uniform
    added August 01, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. N50,000 bail slammed on television producer for assault
    added April 01, 2014 from The Punch News