N50,000 bail: Committee meets, quizzes Adejobi, others

Samson Folarin The committee investigating alleged unethical conducts and the sexual harassment of suspects’ family members by policemen attached to the Anti-Kidnapping and Anti-Cultism Squad of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba, Lagos State, has started its sitting. PUNCH Metro learnt from sources that all the parties were present at the meeting on […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 07, 2017

from The Punch News

