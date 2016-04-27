N’Assembly Environment Committee Chairmen Absent at EIA‎ Act Review Workshop

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja The Senate Committee Chairman on Environment, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, as well as her House of Representatives counterpart, Hon. Obinna Chidoka, were major absentees at a workshop organised by the ministry as part of a series of consultations‎ aimed at amending and expanding the Environmental Assessment Impact (EIA) Act to incorporate […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added October 23, 2017

from This Day News

