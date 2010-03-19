7

NADECO Accuses Military of Undermining Civil Authority

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja The National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) has said that the deployment of soldiers with armored tanks to Abia State in the South East without approvals by appropriate legal authorities amounted to an unconstitutional and gradual usurpation of power by the military. The group accused the military of illegal take-over of the functions […]
Added September 23, 2017
from This Day News

