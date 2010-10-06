NAF Commissions Houses, Projects at Bauchi Base

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) has commissioned projects at its newly established base in Bauchi. The projects commissioned include among others, an office complex of the Special Operations Command, the Air Officer Commanding (AOC) residence and some other senior officers’ housing units. Speaking during the ‎event weekend, the Chief of […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added September 02, 2017

from This Day News

