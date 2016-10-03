27

views
Unfave

NAF destroys insurgents’ building in Sambisa

The Nigerian Air Force has continued to rain significant fire on insurgents’ hideouts, with intensive day and night aerial bombardments. The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, disclosed this on Saturday in Abuja. According to a statement by Adesanya, on Oct. 30, NAF conducted an air interdiction mission on […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added November 04, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. NAF destroys insurgents’ building in Sambisa
    added November 04, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. NAF destroys illegal refineries in Rivers
    added October 03, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. NAF fighter jets destroys insurgents artillery in Sambisa
    added April 29, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. [BREAKING] Fire destroys buildings in Saudi UNESCO heritage site
    added August 17, 2017 from The Punch News
  5. Fire destroys buildings in Saudi UNESCO heritage site
    added August 16, 2017 from The Punch News