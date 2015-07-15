login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
‘I want to live to eat the fruit of my labour’
NCS hands over 2 Range Rover vehicles suspected to be stolen to INTERPOL
Alert: Outbreak of birdflu in Abuja, Kaduna, 5 other states – FG warns
Denmark abolishes blasphemy for ‘freer discussion’ on religion
China: Ideye Hits Brace, Martins Scores As Tianjin Edge Shanghai
Trending Nigerian News
One week, two dramas: Who will save Okorocha from himself?
Nursing student allegedly impregnated by lecturer gives birth
PenCom: Reject Osinbajo’s appointee, Igbo group tells Senate
Senate panel okays fuel price increase, others
House to Pass PIB to Include Host Communities’ Interests, Fiscal Regime
18
views
NAFDAC waives 50% on registration fee of SMEs
Added June 02, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
NAFDAC waives 50% on registration fee of SMEs
added June 02, 2017 from
The Punch News
NAFDAC waives 50% on registration fee of SMEs
added June 02, 2017 from
Vanguard News
Senate reduces UTME registration fee to N2,500, to extend validity period to 3yrs
added March 02, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
BN Bargains: Get 50% off Registration for 3 Days of Makeup Classes with ‘I Teach Makeup’
added July 15, 2015 from
Bella Naija
26 universities get R1.3B for registration of poor students in South Africa
added January 25, 2017 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us