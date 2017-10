Obinna Chima There was naira scarcity on the interbank market Tuesday, leading the overnight tenor of the Nigerian Interbank Offered Rate (NIBOR) to close at 120.08 per cent. The overnight lending had hit 148 per cent on Monday as news of a Federal High Court ex parte order instructing all Nigerian banks to forfeit all […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added October 24, 2017

from This Day News