Namibians boycott Omarion’s concert after he didn’t show up for a Press Conference

American singer Omarion's concert in Namibia was a no-show as Namibians reportedly boycotted the event. The singer was billed to perform at the Independence Stadium in Windhoek on Friday. He was however supposed to show up for a press conference earlier in the day but his manager claimed he was exhausted from his flight and

Added October 29, 2017

