NANS protest attacks on Nigerians, burns South African flag

Adelani Adepegba, Abuja The National Association of Nigerian Students on Thursday staged a protest at the South African High Commission in Abuja where they also burned the country’s national flag. The students, led by their president, Aruna Kadiri, moved from the popular Unity Fountain to MTN office in Maitama and the Multi-Choice office located at […] The post NANS protest attacks on Nigerians, burns South African flag appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
Added February 23, 2017
from The Punch News

