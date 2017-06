The National Association of Nigerian Students has vowed to resist plans by some tertiary institutions to increase tuition fees, its President, Mr. Chinonso Obasi, has said. Obasi, in a statement he issued on Wednesday in Abuja, said that NANS had received the report that no fewer than 38 tertiary institutions had concluded plans to jack […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added June 28, 2017

from The Punch News