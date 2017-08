Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has called for stronger ties between the church and government to fast-track efforts at the development of the country. He made the call when the president of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Reverend Jeremiah Gado, and some members of the church paid a courtesy visit to the governor […]

