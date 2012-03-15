login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Nigerians should go for regular health check – Okowa
Okowa flags off free eye screening
Abdullahi Excited Over Nigeria Call-Up; Thanks Anorthosis FC, Fans For Support
Eguma Confident As Rivers United Jet Out Friday For Club Africain Clash
3 Legends: Jay Jay Okocha, Ronaldinho & Carlos Valdarama pictured together in Bahrain
Trending Nigerian News
Rohr To Name Another Eagles Squad For AFCON Qualifier Vs Bafana
Nigeria seeks $5.2 billion World Bank loan to power economy
Chelsea 3 points away from Premier League title
82 released Chibok girls: Is Boko Haram that magnanimous? – Reno
Mugabe leaves for medical checks in Singapore
25
views
National Assembly increases 2017 budget by over N143bn
Added May 09, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
[BREAKING] National Assembly raises 2017 budget by N143bn
added May 09, 2017 from
The Punch News
National Assembly increases 2017 budget by over N143bn
added May 09, 2017 from
Vanguard News
N’Assembly increases 2012 budget by N228.4bn, passes N4.88tn
added March 15, 2012 from
The Punch News
How Buhari shut down N’Assembly for 2017 budget
added December 14, 2016 from
The Punch News
UPDATE 1-Nigerian lawmakers aim to pass 2017 budget by end of March - Senate president
added March 14, 2017 from
Reuters Nigeria
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us