By Senator Iroegbu in Abuja The Director General of National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Dr. Sani Aliyu, has said that the ongoing comprehensive survey of the HIV/AIDS status in Nigeria was the largest ever carried out in the world. Aliyu in exclusive interview with THISDAY said that the programme being supported by […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added August 12, 2017

from This Day News