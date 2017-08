Samson Folarin The Nigerian Navy has denied detaining a former rating, Lucky Nyeke, who had been held incommuncado since March 2017 over his alleged involvement in stolen arms. In an affidavit sworn to by the lawyer for the Nigerian Navy before the Federal High Court Registry, Ikoyi, Lagos, the Navy said it had transferred the […]

August 07, 2017

