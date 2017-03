The Nigerian Navy Ship DELTA has begun the use of swamp buggies to crush illegal refineries in Delta creeks. A swamp buggy is an amphibious vehicle used to traverse a swampy terrain. The Commander of NNS DELTA, Commodore Ibrahim Dewu, flagged off the crushing of illegal refineries on Wednesday at Isara Creek in Escravos, Warri […]

