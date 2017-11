The Nigerian Navy said it had destroyed over 1,000 illegal refineries and arrested several suspected oil thieves in the Niger Delta between January and September. The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice-Adm. Ibok-Ete Ibas, disclosed this while on an inspection tour of the Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder and other naval formations in Port Harcourt on Friday. […]

Added November 17, 2017

from The Punch News