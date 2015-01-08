4

NBC bans songs by Olamide, Davido, 9ice

The National Broadcasting Corporation has banned five Nigerian songs. The songs are Olamide‘s “Wo” and “Wavy Level“; Davido‘s “Fall” and “If (Remix)“; and 9ice‘s “Living Things.” The Federal Ministry of Health had in a tweet on Friday, August 18, 2017 said that the video to Olamide’s “Wo” is in violation of the Tobacco Control Act […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 22, 2017
from The Punch News

