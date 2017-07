The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said it was not among the members of the new board of Etisalat. The Director of Public Affairs, NCC, Mr. Tony Ojobo said this in a statement saturday in Lagos. Ojobo said the attention of the commission had been drawn to a report by some media organisations to the […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added July 08, 2017

from This Day News