10

views
Unfave

NCC, Fidelity Bank, Nedcom Oaks, Stanbic IBTC, Energia LTD, Forttis MFB, Others to be Honoured

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Fidelity Bank, Nedcom Oaks, Stanbic IBTC, Energia LTD, Fortis MFB, will all be honoured at the 2017 African Entrepreneurs Merit Award, scheduled to hold on September 1, 2017, at Sheraton Hotel, Abuja. According to a statement made available by the Executive Secretary of the organisation, Mrs. Rosemary Ifekam, since its inception, […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added August 24, 2017
from This Day News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Access Bank divests from Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers
    added February 11, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Stanbic IBTC boosts CBN’s savings culture drive
    added June 14, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. GTBank, Stanbic IBTC post N41.5bn, N16.1bn quarterly profits
    added April 26, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. After 28 Years, Atedo Peterside Steps Down from Stanbic IBTC Board
    added March 21, 2017 from This Day News
  5. Nigeria's Stanbic IBTC cuts 2015 loan growth forecast to 3 pct
    added November 09, 2015 from Reuters Nigeria