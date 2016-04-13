18

NCC Steps in, Says Etisalat’s Licence Not Transferable

• Telco announces new shareholding as Abu Dhabi parent pulls out Emma Okonji Citing the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA), the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Tuesday stepped into the crisis that has enveloped the country’s fourth largest network operator, Etisalat, reminding the consortium of banks that the telecoms firm is indebted to, to the tune of […]
