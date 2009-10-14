24

views
Unfave

NCS Zone `C’ Compliance Team impounds contraband worth N95m

Added November 15, 2017
from Businessday Nigeria

Related Nigerian News

  1. NCS Zone `C’ Compliance Team impounds contraband worth N95m
    added November 15, 2017 from Businessday Nigeria
  2. NCS Zone `C’ Compliance Team impounds contraband worth N95m
    added November 15, 2017 from Vanguard News
  3. NCS Intercepts 17 Items worth over N1194m in Zone C 
    added February 10, 2017 from This Day News
  4. Customs impounded contraband items worth over N172m in February
    added March 24, 2017 from The Punch News
  5. Customs impounds N100m worth of contraband in Enugu
    added October 14, 2009 from Vanguard News