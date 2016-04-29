16

Ndani TV’s Hit show ‘Skinny Girl in Transit’ is Back With Season 4! Check Out Official Posters + Trailer

Skinny Girl in Transit is back! The romantic series by NdaniTV is back for a fourth season and we cannot begin to describe how excited we are! Last season, fans saw their favourites, Mide and Tiwa get together in the most romantic closing scene ever – we are still not over that kiss at the […] The post Ndani TV’s Hit show ‘Skinny Girl in Transit’ is Back With Season 4! Check Out Official Posters + Trailer appeared first on BellaNaija.
