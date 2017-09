The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in Edo says it has arrested 67 persons for allegedly trafficking in various drugs in the state. The Commander of the agency, Mr Buba Wakawa, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Benin. Wakawa said the suspects that comprised 47 males and 20 females were […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 14, 2017

from The Punch News