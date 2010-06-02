login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Ndidi “Sad” After Leicester’s Friendly Defeat To Wolves
Conte: Chelsea Must Avoid Another ‘Mourinho Season’
Nigerian Couple Explain The Horror They Will Face If They Are Deported Back To Nigeria From Iceland
Why there’s no video of Buhari in London – Reno
Photos: Injured people at the State Specialist Hospital in Maiduguri
Trending Nigerian News
Breaking: Lagos begins demolition of shanties in Obalende
Breaking : No APC Congress held in Rivers, fake delegate lists will not stand – Magnus Abe
Shakespeare “Frustrated” Over Delay In Iheanacho’s Leicester Arrival
Video: Give Nnamdi Kanu Biafra, give us Oduduwa republic – Yoruba group
Delta PDP accused of hijacking school feeding programme
11
views
NDLEA arrests man with 25kg of ephedrine at Kano airport
Added July 29, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
NDLEA arrests man with N1.8bn illicit drug
added August 05, 2016 from
The Punch News
NDLEA arrests man with 1kg of cocaine at Seme border
added June 02, 2010 from
The Punch News
Photos: NDLEA arrests man with cocaine in anus, Saudi-bound female pilgrim excretes 76 pellets of cocaine
added September 04, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
NDLEA nabs man with drug valued at N31m
added September 14, 2016 from
The Punch News
NDLEA arrests graduate with N31m drug at MMIA
added September 14, 2016 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us