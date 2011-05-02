12

Ndume returns from suspension as Senate resumes Tuesday

Leke Baiyewu, Abuja A former Majority Leader of the Senate, Ali Ndume, will resume from suspension on Tuesday as the National Assembly reconvenes after its two-month annual recess. Ndume’s resumption was confirmed to The PUNCH on Sunday. Members of the Senate and House of Representatives had gone on holiday on July 27, 2017. A source […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 25, 2017
from The Punch News

