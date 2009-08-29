34

NEITI: Federation Earned $61.2bn from 1.28bn Barrels of Oil in 21 Months

Says NNPC recorded N419bn operational loss in 19 months Chineme Okafor in Abuja The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has put Nigeria’s aggregate crude oil production and earnings within the last 21 months when the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) began to publish its monthly production and financial records, at 1.28 billion barrels and […]
