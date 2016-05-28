NEITI: NDDC Got $1.98bn in Seven Years, Can’t Account for N7.4bn Project Funds

Chineme Okafor in Abuja The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has said that between 2007 and 2014, a period of seven years, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) got $1.98 billion and N594 billion remitted to it, but cannot account for how N7.4 billion allocated for grassroots development projects was spent. Pledging to work […]

