Nelly has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman on his tour bus in Washington. TMZ reports that a woman claims Nelly raped her at about 3:45AM Saturday morning, adding that he was booked on second degree rape charges around 7AM this morning. It is believed that he is still in custody as at the […] The post Nelly arrested over Alleged Rape appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added October 07, 2017

from Bella Naija