NERC Mulls Three Metering Options to Eliminate Estimated Billing
Chineme Okafor in Abuja The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) is considering three innovative options to improve the metering obligations of electricity distributions companies (Discos) to their customers, with a view to eliminating the regime of estimated billing of consumers by Discos. According to a document the commission posted on its website, the three options […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News
Added October 02, 2017
from This Day News