27

views
Unfave

Never has Nigeria realised so much as 1999-2014 – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has raised an alarm over the state of the nation’s prisons, noting that it is a national scandal that many prisons are overcrowded by 90 per cent. The president stated this when he hosted a delegation of the judicial arm of government led by the Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Walter […] The post Never has Nigeria realised so much as 1999-2014 – Buhari appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added October 06, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Never has Nigeria realised so much as 1999-2014 – Buhari
    added October 06, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. “The Idea Of Living In A Feminist World, A Fair World, A Just World Has Become Suddenly So Much Urgent To Me” – Chimamanda Adichie Talks About Raising Her Child In A Feminist World
    added May 23, 2017 from Woman.ng
  3. "The publicity I shy away from has given me so much" - actress Moyo Lawal pens thank you note to fans, media
    added October 26, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Mark my words, Buhari will never be Nigeria president - Fayose
    added February 22, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Jonathan still has so much to offer Nigeria – Fani-Kayode
    added June 27, 2017 from The Punch News