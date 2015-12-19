13

views
Unfave

New Age, Same Slay! Joselyn Dumas is a Year Older Today

Top Ghanaian actress/ TV presenter Joselyn Duman is thankful as she turns a year older today. To celebrate herself on Instagram, she wrote: Dear Joselyn/woman, You are A #QUEEN never forget that!! The Lord is your Shepherd you shall not want… He will always prepare a table before you in the presence of your enemies. […] The post New Age, Same Slay! Joselyn Dumas is a Year Older Today appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added August 31, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Toyin Abraham's estranged hubby, Adeniyi Johnson, showers praises on his new found love, Seyi Edun, who is a year older today
    added June 04, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. Nollywood acting icon Ramsey Noah is a year older today
    added December 19, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Bukola Saraki is a year older today, Chief Imam of Ilorin leads Birthday Prayer Session
    added December 19, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Gospel Artist Glowreeyah Stuns in New Photos as she Turns a Year Older today!
    added February 28, 2017 from Bella Naija
  5. Nollywood Actress Meg Otanwa is a Year Older Today & Hot in New Photos!
    added February 14, 2017 from Bella Naija