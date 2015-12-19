Top Ghanaian actress/ TV presenter Joselyn Duman is thankful as she turns a year older today. To celebrate herself on Instagram, she wrote: Dear Joselyn/woman, You are A #QUEEN never forget that!! The Lord is your Shepherd you shall not want… He will always prepare a table before you in the presence of your enemies. […] The post New Age, Same Slay! Joselyn Dumas is a Year Older Today appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added August 31, 2017

from Bella Naija

