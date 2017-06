Scientists have discovered a new antibiotic that is highly effective against bacteria resistant to known antimicrobials, which was found in a soil sample taken in Italy. Named “pseudouridimycin,” or PUM, the new antibiotic is produced by a microbe found in the soil. It has killed a wide range of bacteria in laboratory tests and cured […]

June 16, 2017

