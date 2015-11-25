New Comedy Web Series “Things Nigerians Say” is telling Authentic Nigerian Stories! WATCH Episode 1 – The Nigerian Tailor

“Life According to Nigerians” is a network created for one purpose – to tell authentic Nigerian Stories. The network just released its first short series titled “Things Nigerians Say” which is an ode to the Nigerian people, the things they say (and do) that make them truly Nigerian. The series is aimed at being a […]

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added January 05, 2017

from Bella Naija

