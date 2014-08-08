Music star Patoranking just shared the photo above on his Instagram page with no caption. He had earlier shared a photo of him and a pregnant lady with the caption “Daddy Yo” hinting that he was expecting a child. There have however, been reports that the previous photo was from a music video shoot. Commenters […] The post New Dad or Music Video shoot? The Patoranking Instagram Photo raising Questions appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added August 26, 2017

from Bella Naija

