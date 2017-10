Eniola Aluko could return to the England women’s team after interim head coach Mo Marley said she would “100” per cent consider picking the striker. The Chelsea forward, who has not played for England since April 2016, has been in a dispute with the Football Association over racial discrimination. On Wednesday, the FA apologised for […]

