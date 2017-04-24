13

views
Unfave

New Music: Frank Edwards feat. Recky D – Heavy Rain (Springtime)

Arguably the most active Gospel minister in Africa, Frank Edwards premieres a brand new tune titled “Heavy Rain (Springtime)” featuring the energetic Recky D. The multiple award winning singer/songwriter, producer/sound engineer, draws inspiration from and samples a teaching from Pastor Chris Oyakhilome for the highly infectious tune. The song speaks of the forthcoming Springtime that […] The post New Music: Frank Edwards feat. Recky D – Heavy Rain (Springtime) appeared first ...
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added September 10, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. New Music: Frank Edwards – Miracle Rain
    added July 03, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. New Music: Kid Konnect feat. Tomi Thomas & D’Truce – Summer Love
    added June 26, 2017 from Bella Naija
  3. New Music: Frank Edwards – Very Big God
    added April 24, 2017 from Bella Naija
  4. New Music: Shatta Wale feat. Sarkodie – GameBoy
    added July 26, 2017 from Bella Naija
  5. New Music: Demmie Vee feat. 9ice – Love Me Tender (Remix)
    added July 10, 2017 from Bella Naija