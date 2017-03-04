Gospel minister Frank Edwards has released a new track titled “Miracle Rain“. The track was produced by himself and talks about the rain of blessings sent by God. He says on his website: Miracle Rain is more than just a song, it speaks of coming rain of miracles and blessings all from the good Hand of […] The post New Music: Frank Edwards – Miracle Rain appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added July 03, 2017

from Bella Naija

