Alter Plate Music CEO Harrysong has released a new single titled “Arabanko“. “Arabanko” is a song with deep lyrics that sheds light on lots of key issues surrounding the singer, while keeping the fans grooving at the same time. Get “Arabanko” here The post New Music: Harrysong – Arabanko appeared first on BellaNaija.

Added July 07, 2017

