With “Arabanko” still getting heavy rotations on air, Alter Plate boss, Harrysong continues his journey with this new one titled “Record Of Life“. This record sees Harrysong in a new light as he switches it up. The track was produced by Jez Blenda and Pastor Sam. Listen and Download below: Download The post New Music: Harrysong – Record of Life appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added September 17, 2017

from Bella Naija