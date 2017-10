Jaywon gushes over true love as he covers Reminisce‘s ‘Ponmile‘. The NextWorld Music head honcho goes on to namedrop his state of origin – Kogi. Listen to the brilliant spin off as the star singer Jaywon keeps it short and right for his cover of Reminisce’s “Ponmile“. Listen and Download below: Download The post New Music: Jaywon – Ponmile (Cover) appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added October 15, 2017

from Bella Naija