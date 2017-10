After the success of his last single “Baby Kojo” featuring Timaya and a massive Malaysian tour; afro-pop star Minjin officially releases his buzzing single “I Am“. The award-winning performer moves emotions with the self produced number, which is a brilliant fusion of afrobeat and hip-life. Listen and Download below: Download The post New Music: Minjin – I Am appeared first on BellaNaija.

Added October 23, 2017

from Bella Naija