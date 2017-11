Following her previous hit single “Wawu“, Capital Hill Music first lady Mz Kiss drops her new single titled “Ijo” The “Wawu” crooner who is well known for her dope Yoruba hooks, shows her Versatility in this new song. The track was produced by Tiwezi. Download The post New Music: Mz Kiss – Ijo appeared first on BellaNaija.

Added November 08, 2017

from Bella Naija