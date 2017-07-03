10

New Music: Sammiecolt feat. Dremo – Ibadan City

While his last single “VSOP” is currently having hot rotations in the media, Sammiecolt is back again with a brand new single titled “Ibadan City“. This time he collaborates with DMW rap act Dremo. Beat produced by SynX, mixed/mastered by Suka Sounds.Listen and Download below: Download The post New Music: Sammiecolt feat. Dremo – Ibadan City appeared first on BellaNaija.
Added September 22, 2017
from Bella Naija

