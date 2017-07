Big Brother Naija 2017 housemate Somadina Anyama popularly known as Soma is out with a new single titled “Liquor“. The track was produced by Sammy Gyang. Get “Liquor” here The post New Music: Soma – Liquor appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added July 03, 2017

from Bella Naija