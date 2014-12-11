10

New Music: Teni – Fargin

Following teeming request from her fans and industry folks alike since her freestyle went viral on Instagram, Apata Teniola or Teni as she is fondly called, releases the much awaited studio record of the much anticipated song. “Fargin“, an adaptation of the english word,”Virgin” is a song that addresses the issue of rape and sexual […] The post New Music: Teni – Fargin appeared first on BellaNaija.
