New Music: Terry Apala – Mgbor

Following his Win for Best Music Cover of the Year (International) at the City People Awards, Apala Hip-Hop prodigy Terry Apala comes back with a trap infused street anthem titled “Mgbor” which loosely translates to “Listen”. The Benie Macaulay produced trap beat sees Terry Apala bragging about being the king of his sound and people […] The post New Music: Terry Apala – Mgbor appeared first on BellaNaija.
Added August 29, 2017
