Following the release of “E Dakun” visuals and “Hustle Remix” featuring YBNL boss Olamide, female rapper Tipsy decides to drop a cover of Teni’s “Fargin” which was originally produced by Mystro. Listen and Download below: Download The post New Music: Tipsy – Fargin (Teni Cover) appeared first on BellaNaija.

Added September 23, 2017

from Bella Naija